Greensboro Four Sit-In entered into Congressional record on 42nd anniversary

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tuesday was the 42nd anniversary of one of those most defining days in the history of Greensboro: the day four North Carolina A&T State University students entered the downtown Woolworth store and declined to leave the lunch counter designated for white diners only.

The sit-in movement was born, and Feb. 1 was knitted into the fabric of the civil rights movement that changed the nation.

Joseph McNeil (from left), Franklin McCain, Billy Smith and Clarence Henderson take part in Day 2 of the sit-ins at Woolworth on Feb. 2, 1960. McNeil and McCain were members of the Greensboro Four, who initiated the protests. (News & Record)

That moment is celebrated each year in a variety of ways, including a march by students down the path from a statue of the four students that is on the A&T campus to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which occupies the store’s site.

On Tuesday three people representing North Carolina in Congress took a step to codify that moment with a resolution Congress.

The resolution was sponsored by Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) of the 12th District and G.K. Butterfield (D-Wilson) of the 1st District. Greensboro is at the heart of Manning’s district, and Adams formerly represented the city. Butterfield is a Black congressman who is retiring this year.

File photo: Marchers commemorate the sit-in movement by walking from the Greensboro Four monument on N.C. A&T’s campus to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, where four A&T students sat at the whites-only lunch counter in 1960. (News & Record)

This enters in the congressional record “the Greensboro Four Sit-In of 1960” and reinforces the courage of Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil and their roles in advancing the civil rights movement.

“Their courage sparked a national civil rights movement that forever changed our nation,” Manning said in a release about the resolution. “As we celebrate their legacy, we must learn from our past and fight for a future that ensures equal rights for all people.”

Said Adams: “It is with great pride that I recognize the A&T Four and every American who joined the sit-in movement to protest the racism of the Jim Crow South, and eventually change public policy. Nonviolent protests against injustice led to civil rights and voting rights for Black Americans, as well as equal protection of the law. We, as a nation, have a responsibility to learn from our past and work diligently to carry on the legacy of these four men by ensuring equal rights for all people, and by protecting the civil rights they fought so hard to win.”

The resolution also came on the first day of Black History Month, which will celebrated with events across the Triad.