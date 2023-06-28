GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Independence Day is just around the corner and it’s time to make plans on what to do if you don’t have a barbecue to attend. No worries, FOX8 has you covered!
Fun Fourth Festival
The Fun Fourth Festival will take place in Downtown Greensboro.
The day will begin with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. Participants can register for the 1 Mile Fun Run, the 10K or the 5K. There are also options for a virtual 5K and a virtual 10K.
After that, the Freedom Fest will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.
Freedom Fest festivities include:
- 28-foot Rock Climbing Wall
- Karaoke
- Two live music stages
- Reading Corner at Scuppernong Books
- Face Painting
- Carnival Games (including pickleball)
- Dunk Tank
- Jasmine, Belle, Anna and Elsa Disney Princesses appearances
- Mario, Spiderman and Captain America appearances
- An Uncle Sam appearance
Several food vendors will also be a part of the festival, including:
- Baked
- Cailee Belle’s Sweet Shoppe
- Chéngers
- Charlie Poppers Kettle Corn
- Cookie’s Café
- Ice Breakers Tropical SNo
- Jamaica Coast Catering Food Truck
- Kibi’s Crazy Casserole
- Kona Ice
- Pelican SnoBalls
- Sandwich Express
- Savor the Moment
- Scoop Zone
- Second Helpings NC
- Something BARowed
- Sweet Cold Treat dba Off the Hook
- Tasty Treats
- The Fruity Lemon Company
Also, as many as four couples that signed up for the Red, White + Say “I Do” could earn a free wedding in Downtown Greensboro to be wed on Independence Day in front of family, friends and the community.
Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales
After you’ve had your fun and gotten your fill at the Fun Fourth Festival, make your way over to First National Bank Field to meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
The Super Bowl commercial stars will be at the ballpark from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wrapping up just in time for the Greensboro Grasshoppers to square off against the Aberdeen IronBirds in the Stars & Stripes Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. (more on that later).
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town to celebrate Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities.
Local chapters of Folds of Honor are being celebrated as a part of the festivities. There are chapters for Eastern and Western North Carolina.
Budweiser and Bud Light have released limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles and a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will benefit the Folds of Honor scholarship.
Stars & Stripes Fireworks Spectacular at First National Bank Field
Now the moment you all have been waiting for, the fireworks show!
After you got your picture with the Budweiser Clydesdales, make your way into the ballpark for some Grasshoppers baseball and some fireworks.
The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.
Fireworks Extravaganza in Guilford County
You can also see fireworks the day before Independence Day on July 3 at Northeast Park.
The 16th annual Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at 3441 Northeast Park Drive in Gibsonville.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with live performances from The Embers scheduled for 6 p.m. and the night finishing off with the firework display at 9:30 p.m.
It is strongly recommended that you arrive well before 4 p.m. to be able to participate in all of the festivities.
It will cost $10 per carload to enter and $1 per person for walk-ins; cash only. If you leave the park before 3:30 p.m. you will be refunded your entrance fee. Ride tickets will cost $2 each and you can get 14 tickets for $20. Rides cost between 1-2 tickets.
The following food vendors are currently scheduled to be in attendance:
- C’s Little Enterprises
- Carolina Cream
- Defense Dogs
- Home Slice
- Kona Ice
- Salsarita’s
- Sidewalk Café
- Sugar & Spice
- Tasty Treats
It is recommended that you bring cash not only due to it being mandatory for the entrance fee but also because not all vendors are guaranteed to accept credit cards.
You should also bring blankets and chairs for seating. Alcoholic beverages, pets (service animals are acceptable) and personal fireworks are forbidden.
Which fireworks are legal for me to use?
In North Carolina, you should have no problem using wire sparklers, snake and glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers, string poppers and snappers/drop pops, according to North Carolina General Statute.
You can also use the kind of fireworks that “emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning” so long as they do not detonate, explode, spin, propel themselves through the air, contain more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube or contain more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used.
Here’s the exact language used in the general statute:
- Explosive caps designed to be fired in toy pistols, provided that the explosive mixture of the explosive caps shall not exceed twenty-five hundredths (.25) of a gram for each cap.
- Snake and glow worms composed of pressed pellets of a pyrotechnic mixture that produce a large, snake-like ash when burning.
- Smoke devices consisting of a tube or sphere containing a pyrotechnic mixture that produces white or colored smoke.
- Trick noisemakers which produce a small report designed to surprise the user and which include:
- A party popper, which is a small plastic or paper item containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture. A string protruding from the device is pulled to ignite the device, expelling paper streamers and producing a small report.
- A string popper, which is a small tube containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture with string protruding from both ends. The strings are pulled to ignite the friction-sensitive mixture, producing a small report.
- A snapper or drop pop, which is a small, paper-wrapped item containing no more than 16 milligrams of explosive mixture coated on small bits of sand. When dropped, the device produces a small report.
- Wire sparklers consisting of wire or stick coated with nonexplosive pyrotechnic mixture that produces a shower of sparks upon ignition. These items must not exceed 100 grams of mixture per item.
- Other sparkling devices which emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning, do not detonate or explode, do not spin, are hand-held or ground-based, cannot propel themselves through the air, and contain not more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube, or not more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used. (1947, c. 210, s. 5; 1955, c. 674, s. 1; 1993, c. 437.)