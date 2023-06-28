GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Independence Day is just around the corner and it’s time to make plans on what to do if you don’t have a barbecue to attend. No worries, FOX8 has you covered!

The Fun Fourth Festival will take place in Downtown Greensboro.

The day will begin with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. Participants can register for the 1 Mile Fun Run, the 10K or the 5K. There are also options for a virtual 5K and a virtual 10K.

After that, the Freedom Fest will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

Freedom Fest festivities include:

​28-foot Rock Climbing Wall

Karaoke

Two live music stages

Reading Corner at Scuppernong Books

Face Painting

Carnival Games (including pickleball)

Dunk Tank

Jasmine, Belle, Anna and Elsa Disney Princesses appearances

Mario, Spiderman and Captain America appearances

An Uncle Sam appearance

Several food vendors will also be a part of the festival, including:

Baked

Cailee Belle’s Sweet Shoppe

Chéngers

Charlie Poppers Kettle Corn

Cookie’s Café

Ice Breakers Tropical SNo

Jamaica Coast Catering Food Truck

Kibi’s Crazy Casserole

Kona Ice

Pelican SnoBalls

Sandwich Express

Savor the Moment

Scoop Zone

Second Helpings NC

Something BARowed

Sweet Cold Treat dba Off the Hook

Tasty Treats

The Fruity Lemon Company

Also, as many as four couples that signed up for the Red, White + Say “I Do” could earn a free wedding in Downtown Greensboro to be wed on Independence Day in front of family, friends and the community.

After you’ve had your fun and gotten your fill at the Fun Fourth Festival, make your way over to First National Bank Field to meet the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.

ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 28: The Budweiser Clydesdale horses walk on the field prior to Game Five of the 2013 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium on October 28, 2013, in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl commercial stars will be at the ballpark from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wrapping up just in time for the Greensboro Grasshoppers to square off against the Aberdeen IronBirds in the Stars & Stripes Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. (more on that later).

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town to celebrate Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities.

Local chapters of Folds of Honor are being celebrated as a part of the festivities. There are chapters for Eastern and Western North Carolina.

Budweiser and Bud Light have released limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles and a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will benefit the Folds of Honor scholarship.

Now the moment you all have been waiting for, the fireworks show!

After you got your picture with the Budweiser Clydesdales, make your way into the ballpark for some Grasshoppers baseball and some fireworks.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

You can also see fireworks the day before Independence Day on July 3 at Northeast Park.

The 16th annual Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at 3441 Northeast Park Drive in Gibsonville.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with live performances from The Embers scheduled for 6 p.m. and the night finishing off with the firework display at 9:30 p.m.

It is strongly recommended that you arrive well before 4 p.m. to be able to participate in all of the festivities.

It will cost $10 per carload to enter and $1 per person for walk-ins; cash only. If you leave the park before 3:30 p.m. you will be refunded your entrance fee. Ride tickets will cost $2 each and you can get 14 tickets for $20. Rides cost between 1-2 tickets.

The following food vendors are currently scheduled to be in attendance:

C’s Little Enterprises

Carolina Cream

Defense Dogs

Home Slice

Kona Ice

Salsarita’s

Sidewalk Café

Sugar & Spice

Tasty Treats

It is recommended that you bring cash not only due to it being mandatory for the entrance fee but also because not all vendors are guaranteed to accept credit cards.

You should also bring blankets and chairs for seating. Alcoholic beverages, pets (service animals are acceptable) and personal fireworks are forbidden.

Which fireworks are legal for me to use?

In North Carolina, you should have no problem using wire sparklers, snake and glow worms, smoke devices, party poppers, string poppers and snappers/drop pops, according to North Carolina General Statute.

You can also use the kind of fireworks that “emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning” so long as they do not detonate, explode, spin, propel themselves through the air, contain more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube or contain more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used.

Here’s the exact language used in the general statute:

Explosive caps designed to be fired in toy pistols, provided that the explosive mixture of the explosive caps shall not exceed twenty-five hundredths (.25) of a gram for each cap.

Snake and glow worms composed of pressed pellets of a pyrotechnic mixture that produce a large, snake-like ash when burning.

Smoke devices consisting of a tube or sphere containing a pyrotechnic mixture that produces white or colored smoke.

Trick noisemakers which produce a small report designed to surprise the user and which include: A party popper, which is a small plastic or paper item containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture. A string protruding from the device is pulled to ignite the device, expelling paper streamers and producing a small report. A string popper, which is a small tube containing not in excess of 16 milligrams of explosive mixture with string protruding from both ends. The strings are pulled to ignite the friction-sensitive mixture, producing a small report. A snapper or drop pop, which is a small, paper-wrapped item containing no more than 16 milligrams of explosive mixture coated on small bits of sand. When dropped, the device produces a small report.

Wire sparklers consisting of wire or stick coated with nonexplosive pyrotechnic mixture that produces a shower of sparks upon ignition. These items must not exceed 100 grams of mixture per item.

Other sparkling devices which emit showers of sparks and sometimes a whistling or crackling effect when burning, do not detonate or explode, do not spin, are hand-held or ground-based, cannot propel themselves through the air, and contain not more than 75 grams of chemical compound per tube, or not more than a total of 200 grams if multiple tubes are used. (1947, c. 210, s. 5; 1955, c. 674, s. 1; 1993, c. 437.)