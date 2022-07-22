GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Twenty-two men and women graduated from the 76th recruiting class and became the newest members of the Greensboro Fire Department.

“Lots of mixed emotions. It was good times; it was bad times. There were some times where it really challenged myself, and I was able to overcome it. Opened a lot about my life, and it gave me a realization of what it takes to be a firefighter,” said graduate Dillon Hollar

He’d known since high school that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his dad and older brother, who are both Greensboro firefighters.

The newest recruits join as the department has suffered multiple losses over recent weeks.

Firefighter Rick Murrell died in a crash in early July, another firefighter lost his daughter in a crash, and former chief Ray Flowers died on July 16.

Chief Jim Robinson says that in times like these, they are reminded of the bond all firefighters share.

“You come to work. You’re with a family…it’s a brotherhood and sisterhood,” Robinson said.