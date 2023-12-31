GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department expressed “profound condolences” in a statement on the death of Greensboro police Sergeant Philip Dale Nix.

Nix was shot and killed at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects, according to Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson.

“The Greensboro Fire Department (GFD) is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Sergeant Philip Dale Nix of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). With heavy hearts, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Nix family, his friends, and our esteemed colleagues at the GPD.” Greensboro Fire Dept.

The fire department also shined light on his over two decades in public service with the City of Greensboro. Particularly his role as supervisor of the Family Victims Unit.

“I want to express our deepest sympathy and gratitude for Sergeant Nix’s dedicated service. His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of public safety, and his memory will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.” Fire Chief Jim Robinson

Nix had deep family ties within the fire department. His father is the retired Captain Eddie Nix, his brother Dan Nix is a current GFD firefighter.

Nix’s uncle is retired Assistant Chief Skip Nix, his cousin Alan Nix is currently a captain with the GFD. Nix’s cousin-in-laws are Engineers Charles Gunter and Trent Pence.

During this challenging time, the Greensboro Fire Department stands in unwavering solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Greensboro Police Department. The loss of Sergeant Nix resonates not only within his immediate family but also reverberates throughout our entire community. As we collectively mourn the passing of a dedicated public servant, we offer our deepest sympathies to the GPD family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. Greensboro Fire Dept.

Police say that three suspects have been arrested in connection to Nix’s death.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy.

Warrants accuse Foster of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects.

His release has not been authorized and he is being held with no bond.

Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to investigators.

Morrison’s release was also not authorized and he is being held with no bond.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant further alleges that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Police say that more charges could come as the investigation continues and that the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrests.