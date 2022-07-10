GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department has released its statement on the passing of Engineer Rick Murrell in a tragic vehicle crash.

“On Saturday, July 9, the Greensboro Fire Department lost a 33-year veteran of the department. Richard ‘Rick’ Murrell was an employee of the Greensboro Fire Department since July 1, 1989, and earned the rank of Engineer.

Rick worked at Station 5 most of his career and was a firefighter that was looked up to by all of those who worked with him. Engineer Murrell was part of the Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team and was an expert in all of the technical rescue disciplines that are required of this team.

He also was deployed as part of the USAR team multiple times across the State of NC and throughout the nation during several natural disasters. Rick was a husband and father of three children ages 17, 19, and 21.

The Fire Department asks that you keep the Murrell family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We would also like to refrain from interviews for the next couple of weeks while the family heals from this devastating event.”

Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson made a separate statement saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Engineer Rick Murrell. Rick was a great husband, awesome father to three amazing children, great firefighter and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family.”