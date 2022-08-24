GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department has been granted Accredited Agency status.

The accreditation was earned by meeting the criteria established by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International through its voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

The accreditation puts the GFD among the lofty ranks of more than 300 agencies worldwide to achieve this status with CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc.

This is the sixth consecutive time that the GFD has qualified for Accredited Agency Status dating back to 1997, making them one of only three fire departments in the United States to do so six consecutive times.

Members of the Greensboro Fire Department, including Fire Chief Jim Robinson, sat before the commission board in Denver, CO to answer questions about the continuous improvement plans for the agency. City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba also accompanied fire department personnel to Denver to show his support for the Greensboro Fire Department.