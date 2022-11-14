GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family is in need of a new home after a grease fire destroyed their kitchen Sunday night.

Jerome Cook told FOX8 the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was cooking dinner and accidentally fell asleep, and the fire started.

Cook said he woke up to the smell of smoke. When he realized what was going on, it was too late, and the fire was too large for him to contain it.

“Smoke everywhere. Flames everywhere. It must’ve been a grease fire. I’m not sure, but it was just flames everywhere…nothing I could do but dial 911,” Cook said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the fire, but Cook said he, his wife and two daughters lost everything from clothing to memories in the house due to the fire.

“It’s just terrible…we can’t live there. So right now, we’re staying in a motel thanks to the Red Cross,” Cook said.

Cook said since the fire, he and the family have been feeling the love from the community, Red Cross and local church organizations as people reach out to help through donations and warm gestures.

Cook said they’re praying for a new home before the weather gets colder. He said the holiday season is the worst time to lose a home.