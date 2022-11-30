GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out.

Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family.

“It’s really rough. I just wish somebody would give us a chance,” Bridges said.

Like other families after a tragedy, Bridges received temporary support from the Red Cross, and her family set up a GoFundMe for them. But with the high prices of rental properties, she said affordable houses in the area are hard to find.

Since August, there have been 103 fires in the Piedmont area, and 145 families have been helped by the Red Cross.

Four months later, Bridges is still searching for a place to call home. She said due to the high-security deposits and skyrocketing rent prices, it’s becoming impossible to find a home for her family.

“I am trying so hard. I’m working at night doing Uber Eats, and we stay in a studio hotel right now, but that’s not cheap either,” Bridges said.

Bridges said she has applied to several organizations to help house hunt and got denied by the Greensboro Housing Authority.

Bridges, her 7-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter and 20-month-old baby have been staying in a one-bedroom motel, paying nearly $2,000 a month until she finds a place.

“I want to be in a home so bad…there’s a lot of scams. You have to be careful because people are going to take your money, and it’s the holidays. It’s not fair to us. People that actually need a home,” Bridges said.

She is praying that no family goes without a home at any time, especially during the holidays.