GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have knowledge about a fire that occurred on Sunday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, GPD officers and firefighters came to the Family Dollar on 1435 East Cone Boulevard after getting a report of a fire inside the store.

As a result of damages sustained in the blaze, the store is considered to be a “total loss” by investigators.

Detectives are seeking the identity of the person pictured below.

Investigators say “they may have knowledge and information pertaining to this investigation.”

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.