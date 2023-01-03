GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County.

Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police.

“Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them a snitch because they’re actually heroes…without that information, the police can’t do the job…my son’s murder is unsolved because they’re afraid of being called a snitch,” Lee said.

Lees’ son Quenton Harrington was shot and killed on July 27, 2019, on South Main Street in High Point.

“It’s heartbreaking because I know there’s a mother sitting every day wishing and hoping that when that phone rings, it’s a detective saying ‘I have now got you closure,'” Lee said.

Lee is still waiting for the community to speak up for her son and her family to get closure. In the meantime, she has made it her mission to help deter the youth from activities that would persuade them to pull the trigger.

“We all got to be a village again. We got to help these young ones get through this tragedy they’re all living because every day you turn on the TV, there’s another one and another one and another one,” Lee said.

One of those people who is a part of the village and still trying to get more people involved is Arthur Durham. He’s a consultant for Gate City Coalition.

He and several grassroots organizations have assisted Greensboro police and surrounding departments to curb violence and help bring some sort of closure to mothers like Lee.

“You never know if it was a happenstance situation where we have a serious sociopath on our hands, so you, myself and everybody else become targets. That’s why it’s more important for all of us to get on one accord to help solve these murders,” Durham said.

According to the Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers, they have 215 unsolved homicides since 1969, including Harrington’s.

Crime Stoppers recorded 35 unsolved homicides since 2021, including 20-year-old Autumn Miller and 22-year-old Gustav Brown, who Greensboro police said were shot and killed on Drawbridge Parkway on Jan. 3, 2022.

Durham said in 2023, he will be working with the city council to bring more resources to Greensboro, not only to put more boots on the ground from inside of the community but to add more jobs for people to help curb gun violence.

“We need more people to be empathetic to an individual who just lost someone of that nature, particularly a child. Seeing the pain that they go through when they share their story,” Durham said.