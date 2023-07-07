GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City officials are hoping you will consider one of their five parking garages the next time you venture downtown instead of street parking.

Hannah Cockburn, director of transportation in Greensboro, says the department is looking at ways to make the parking garages more enticing to people who are planning to spend more than an hour downtown, and spreading the word about how cheap it is to park.

A recent parking survey checked the occupancy levels of all five parking garages.

“I come here Monday through Friday and sometimes when I have an event at the Tanger center.”

Brett Schulman parks at the Davie Street deck and has never had an issue,” said Schulman.

“We pay the monthly parking tag and feel very safe, there’s never been a problem,” he said.

A recent parking survey with almost 1,000 responses indicated people think there aren’t enough parking spaces downtown.

There are five city parking decks… named for the streets they’re on, Bellmeade, Church, Davie, Eugene and Greene.

The garages have a combined 3,100 spaces… and only Davie Street’s deck is typically more than half full with exceptions for events.

67 percent of people surveyed said they want better parking deck signage, and more than half want cleaner garages and brighter lighting.

“I would feel safe during the day but at night I would be much more hesitant to park in the downtown parking areas,” said Megan Morris, a Greensboro resident.

The transportation department has heard those concerns.

“We’ve identified some quick wins for our parking decks to be improved to make them more enticing for customers to use for parking,” said Cockburn.

Those “quick wins” would be immediately visible.

“Lighting upgrades like led, as well as experimenting with options to paint the ceilings or the walls of the parking deck to make the light spread and bounce around to make them seem lighter and brighter,” said Cockburn.

They’re also working on making sure people know each parking garage is monitored – by a camera.

“I am comforted to know there is added security, I did not know there were cameras,” said Erin Zamora, another Greensboro resident.

“We want to make sure people know they have options when parking and they feel comfortable and confident using them,” said Cockburn.

Another surprise to many, the first hour in the five decks is free, and it’s just a dollar an hour after that. The parking department will take its recommendations before the city council in the fall.