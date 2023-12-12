GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been nearly six months since Alex the Great caught the community’s attention when he was seen significantly underweight with his homeless owner outside the Friendly Center.

“Alex has been through a lot. He wants somebody to love him,” said Cindy Sprague, Alex the Great’s foster owner.

A home with a forever family is what nearly 6-year-old dog Alex the Great is looking for.

It’s been nearly six months since he was placed with his foster family through Tails of The Unwanted, which rescues dogs like Alex from high kill shelters and place them in a loving foster home.

“One of the big differences is his ability to take a treat out of your hand without almost taking your hand off. He was very food driven,” Sprague said. “His anxiety level has gone down tremendously.”

It’s been a rough start for Alex. Before the rescue placed him with foster owner Sprague, he was surrendered by his owner after they were homeless for a year. He recovered from being significantly underweight while at Guilford County Animal Services where he had been adopted from just four years earlier.

He’s overcome challenges and has become accustomed to living in a loving home. Sprague is ready to welcome his happy ending.

They are now looking for a family to adopt him.

He loves walks, swimming and is said to be good with people and other dogs.

”I think his next owners will need to have a little patience with him, and he’s just going to be a great dog for somebody who is active but yet home enough to spend time with him on a daily basis,” Sprague said.

Alex the Great is now available for adoption through the rescue Tails of the Unwanted website. Families interested in adopting him can do so by applying online.