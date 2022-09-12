GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A doctor’s office in east Greensboro serving a community with limited healthcare options closed unexpectedly.

City leaders tell FOX8 the idea for the Evans-Blount Total Access Center came up in 2007 because of the medical desert in the community.

“We wanted to be accessible as well, and we are. We’re right along a bus line. If somebody needed to walk, it was close enough for commuters,” said Greensboro City Council member Sharon Hightower.

The office opened in 2010 at the Benbow Professional Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

City leaders were hopeful this office and others that slowly started to open would bridge the gap.

“A lot of people we were expecting to treat were coming in with internal diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid concerns and issues like that,” Hightower said.

On Monday, James Wilson arrived to find this office of hope for medical care in the community with dark windows and a locked door.

“We don’t know what to do to be honest. We don’t know what to do,” Wilson said.

Wilson popped by the office after wondering why he didn’t get a confirmation email about his daughter’s appointment for Tuesday.

His daughter needs a certain medication, and the visits every so often make sure she can continue to get the care she needs.

“Let us know something. Tell us something…we just don’t know what to do. We’re just kind of stuck at the moment,” Wilson said.

A mom who did not want to be identified tried all summer to get someone to answer the phone.

She’s been taking her kids there for four years.

“It’s frightening because these diagnoses are serious, and the longer the kids are off the meds, the more they have little problems,” she said.

Hightower tells FOX8 that it’s disappointing to see people struggling.

“When I came by here and didn’t see the name anymore, they just totally disappeared. How do you, as a medical presence, just go away and not even notify your patients?” Hightower said.

FOX8 learned the practice changed hands in 2019.

The Medical Board consent order on one of the doctors at the practice acknowledged unprofessional conduct in 2020 among several of his pediatric patients at Evans-Blount Total Access Care.

FOX8 was not able to reach any of the doctors or owners of the practice for comment or an explanation.