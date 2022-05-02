GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six acts of violence in just over a week in Greensboro sent nine different people to the hospital.

“It’s just really sad,” said Wilkie Dawkins, a Greensboro business owner.

A business, a home and a busy street were all the settings for violence.

“Does it worry me? It does…we should never resort to violence,” said Germain Moise, a UNCG student.

People in the Triad tell FOX8 that at this point, violence has faded into the background of their everyday lives.

“My grandmother has lived in Greensboro for a long time, and she’ll text me any time something happens,” said Gregory Hariston, a Greensboro resident.

On April 22, a drive-by shooting on Interstate 40 between Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road left two hurt, an area that sees thousands of cars every day.

Then at 10 a.m. on a Tuesday, officers found one gunshot victim on Avalon Road.

The next day across town, an aggravated assault happened along Maywood Street.

911 callers describe hearing 20 gunshots and seeing people running everywhere.

Then violence spilled from residential streets on Friday onto one of the busiest roads in Greensboro: West Gate City Boulevard.

911 callers told dispatchers about a car riddled with bullet holes and hearing gunshots. Police combed the area between Florida Street and Gate City Boulevard for hours.

The next night, two people were hurt in a strip mall parking lot on Randleman Road.

Then the violence moves farther north in the city outside the Golden Suns Tavern.

A worker there tells FOX8 that two people started shooting after a fight broke out.

People who live in the city want to see more from their elected leaders.

“They just have to be out here. They don’t know what’s happening out here,” Moise said.

“More cops in the area or something to kind of control that crime,” Dawkins said.

FOX8 reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for more information about the incidents and the week of violence.

A spokesperson could not accommodate our requests for information and an interview.