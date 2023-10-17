GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro cycling community is uniting to support one of their own.

Brent Butler is a longtime cyclist who was severely injured in a cycling accident off Battleground Avenue.

Butler was involved in a collision with a car while turning onto Fernwood Drive, resulting in multiple fractures, broken bones, facial and head injuries and a punctured lung.

He remains in the Trauma Unit at Cone Hospital and is still heavily sedated.

Suzanne Pevick of the Spencer Love Cycling Group expressed the sentiments of the cycling community.

“It’s just a shame it happened, but we are all banding together. That’s what cyclists do when something like this happens.” Pevick said. “He’s got some serious injuries, and it’s going to be a long road for him.”

“It happened Friday afternoon, and everybody was talking about it Saturday morning at the bike shop. Everyone’s really pulling for Brent,” John Lowe from the Blue V’nilla Cycling Group said.

Tommy Rodgers, who shares the road with Brent in multiple cycling clubs, started a GoFundMe campaign to help ease Brent’s mounting medical and recovery expenses.

In a matter of days, the campaign has received thousands of dollars in contributions.

“He’s in better condition than we thought a few days ago, but obviously not completely out of the woods yet,” Rodgers said. “Once he is stabilized and conscious again, it’s going to be a long road back with rehab. He’s going to miss work. He’s going to need home care … The hope is that this helps ease some of those costs and make it a little bit easier on himself and his family.”

On Tuesday, Brent’s family received encouraging news as doctors confirmed his ability to breathe on his own.

For more information or to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.