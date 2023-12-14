GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been 77 years since Greensboro added a new bus route.

That’s changing. For the first time since 1946, the city will make a bus transportation change. It should give nearly 150,000 people more access to jobs.

The new route is called a cross-town route, and it’s just that. It’ll take people across town without having to stop and change buses.

“Our aim with this particular route is to give folks a one seat ride, a one seat ride across town,” said Reginald Mason, Greensboro’s transit director.

City leaders are calling this a game changer. It’s a new bus route starting this spring to improve travel for riders.

“It’s going to make it a lot quicker for them to travel those 45 minutes versus taking a bus to the depot, doing a connection and going back out,” said Mason.

The new route will run from GTCC, past North Carolin A&T State University, through downtown and by UNC Greensboro and continue west toward Wendover Avenue.

“The key for me especially going out to the Wendover area is the shopping and the access to the businesses out there,” said Mason.

There will be two branches, 1A and 1B.

“One route you hit the Walmart area and one to hit the social security office, so individuals riding this route will have to pay close attention to the route sign at the front of the bus,” said Mason.

The nine buses will run every 15 minutes from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. After 7:00, they’ll run every 30 minutes.

The route will cost about $2.3 million per year and is funded by a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant.

City council members hope the transit team can find a way to create additional cross-town routes in the future.

“I would like for us to find a sustainable way to maintain this,” said Sharon Hightower, who represents District 1. “I think this is the right thing to do to move people a little closer, to move away from this hub and spoke system.”

The new route starts March 3, 2024. In January, city leaders will start holding meetings to introduce community members to the new route.