GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One man is dead and another has been charged in connection to a crash in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Wednesday, March 23, around 6:25 a.m., Roger Smith, 76, of Greensboro, was driving a white Honda Fit northeast on Oak Bend Trail.

Police say Smith failed to yield to a gray 2006 Ford Fusion being driven by Joseph Attayek, Jr., 66 of Oak Ridge, southeast on Old Oak Ridge Road.

Attayek was taken to a local hospital where he died on Saturday as a result of the crash.

Smith has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.