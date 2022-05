GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – All lanes of Industrial Avenue are closed between Flagstone Drive and Thurston Avenue in Greensboro due to a crash on Tuesday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area or take an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.