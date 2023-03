GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a crash on Monday night.

All southbound lanes of Summit Avenue between Textile Drive and Phillips Avenue are closed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police say injuries have been reported. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.