GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mail delays can happen but imagine having an empty mailbox for an entire month.

It’s a simple task Ed Frey says he took for granted, grabbing his mail. He lives at the Legacy Pointe Apartments in Greensboro and says his mailbox has been empty for more than a month.

“I still got bills to pay. Doctor bills, hospital bills and if they’re holding them up, I don’t know how much they are,” Frey said.

FOX8 reached out to the leasing company of the property, Carlisle Residential Properties, to see why there was no mail service.

They told us the mailboxes were damaged and couldn’t lock. They were first notified about the issue back on October 10.

Three days later the vendor told the company the mailboxes couldn’t be repaired and needed to be replaced.

Peggy Rainey who has lived at the apartment complex for two months is frustrated.

“And I saw the notice up that something was wrong with the master lock and when I called, they [leasing office] said it was only for packages and I haven’t seen any mail since,” Rainey said.

A spokesperson for the leasing company said they reached out to USPS to explain the situation and were told those affected by the damage could not pick up their mail from the post office.

Now the company is buying P.O. boxes while they wait for the new mailbox they ordered to be delivered.

Frey says the longer the repairs take, the more worried he is for his neighbors.

“Most people live check to check. I’m fortunate to have mine direct deposit,” Frey said.

A Legacy Pointe lease office spokesperson says the mailboxes should be fixed by November 17.