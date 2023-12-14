GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In front of a crowd of people in Greensboro on the final night of Hanukkah, all the candles on a menorah were lit at LeBauer park.

It’s a tradition Jen Strasser holds near and dear to her heart.

“If you’re in a dark room, and all you’re doing is lighting the hanukkiah, there’s so much light coming from it because of all the lit candles, and it’s just beautiful,” Strasser said.

Everyone chose to gather at the park because on Dec. 8, a swastika was graffitied onto the Star of David at the base of a monument called “She wouldn’t take off her shoes.”

Done Freeman said he wasn’t going to let that ruin his holiday spirit.

“It’s a solidarity thing. It was terrible what the alleged suspect did. Putting a swastika on a Holocaust memorial … tonight we’re going to beat that,” Freeman said.

Greensboro police arrested Nile Harvey in connection to the vandalism.

He’s charged with misdemeanor injury to real property and ethnic intimidation.

Following the war between Israel and Hamas, there’s been displays of antisemitism across the country.

In the wake of the latest act in Greensboro, Strasser says they’re praying for peace in the Middle East.

“There’s Jews all over the world, and we need to come together to show unity, and that we’re strong, and that we’re OK,” Strasser said.

Harvey faces up to 150 days in jail for a charge of ethnic intimidation and up to 120 days for injury to real property.