GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of minorities are asking when the violence will stop after a mass shooting that left ten people dead at a Buffalo Supermarket in New York.

Law enforcement officials are describing the shootings as a “racially motivated hate crime.”

People say even though the horrendous act happened more than 600 miles outside of the Triad, people know it could have happened anywhere.

When Quanay Ringgold shopped at Food Lion Monday afternoon on Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro all that went through her mind is the grief and terror of the mass shooting in Buffalo. It had her on edge.

“Living in a world and always looking over your shoulder that’s horrible,” she says.

“Black People or people in general always have to be on their toes in this country. It’s just terrifying to go outside,” said shopper Courtney Thomas.

Marquise Walker, a barber at Gate City Barber Shop on East Market Street in Greensboro, woke up to a notification on his phone early Sunday morning saying: “The Buffalo shooting punctuates eruption of deadly weekend violence.”

He says even though the shootings and brutal killings happened hundreds of miles away, the impact and mental scars can be felt right here at home.

Walker says no one should have to walk around in fear just because of the color of their skin.

It saddens him knowing so much destruction and damage was caused by one man full of hate.

It’s the talk of the shop.

Customers like Tyree Anderson just can’t push those images aside.

“Instantly I feel angry because people going about their day like they normally would. When you’re in a store, you don’t even think to watch your back because you are kind of relaxed,” Anderson said.

Until something changes, both men believe fear will stay within Black communities.

“We have to walk around paranoid or really hoping that there is no one like that in the places we visit on a day-to-day,” he said.

We also asked people if there is anything law enforcement could do to alleviate fear.

We were told no.

These types of situations are unpredictable.

People tell FOX8 they would like to see more officers in minority communities and lawmakers lobbying for gun laws.