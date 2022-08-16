GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction.

They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews.

Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the road frustrated.

Avoiding the area isn’t an option for people who have one way in and out of their neighborhood, and it’s in the construction zone.

“It’s just tough because if it’s supposed to help the traffic, it has done just the opposite,” Jerry Henderson said.

Dust, loose gravel and bright orange cones are what Henderson and his wife Lorine encounter every morning as they turn out of their Tuscany neighborhood onto Horse Pen Creek Road.

“I guess my question and many of my neighbors’ questions are when is this going to end,” Henderson said.

A Greensboro construction engineer tells FOX8 that the goal is to have contractors and the orange cones gone in the next four to six weeks.

“Five years later, we’re still hanging on,” Henderson said.

A construction engineer reports that the project which started in 2018 has faced delays because of weather, struggles getting material, staffing shortages and utility relocation.

We understand it feels like it’s never-ending. They come out here and do one thing, and it looks like they never complete it, but they are almost complete. They should be good to go and out of here,” said Melinda King, a contractor engineer with the City of Greensboro.

Beyond the inconvenience for drivers and the wear and tear on their vehicles, crashes have increased with the construction.

Greensboro police have responded to more than 170 car crashes on Horse Pen Creek Road since the construction began.

The most recent was Monday morning. The numbers do not surprise Henderson.

“You change lanes so often, so if you’re unfamiliar, I could appreciate someone would drive off,” Henderson said.

“Obviously, it’s been an act of patience for those motorists who drive through here,” King said.

Henderson is on his last nerve as he awaits the smooth ride promised ahead.

“I’m just wondering if we will outlive the construction going on. It’s silly, but it’s true. You get the feeling like how long this is going to go on,” Henderson said.

King assured FOX8 that the project is 95% complete.

She pointed out the addition of new sidewalks to increase the safety for walkers, runners and bicyclists.

We will keep an eye on the project to see that it is complete in the four-to-six-week deadline promised.