Greensboro community helping people in Ukraine amid crisis; here’s how you can help

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the situation continues to intensify in Ukraine, we’ve seen images of families seeking refuge at underground subways and basements–often sleeping on the platforms.

Meanwhile, people in the Triad with family members there are doing what they can to help.

“Our group of politically oppressed doctors created a medical platform,” said Dr. Rina, a Belarusian native who did not want to give her last name.

Back in 2020, a disputed Belarusian presidential election forced protestors to the streets in an attempt to oust President Alexander Lukashenko.

Rina said she was one of many doctors arrested for helping people who were injured during the civil unrest.

“I want to help people. This is my dream,” she said.

Because she and others feared retaliation, some of her fellow doctors started seeing patients virtually, free of charge, through their medical platform called okdoc.me.

Roughly seven months later, it’s become a resource for those injured or sick in Ukraine.

“This is hard because I cannot see my patients,” she said. “I cannot give prescriptions. This is hard, but we work.”

Rina and her husband Igor Erovenko said they’ll continue using their voices for their home country of Belarus and Ukraine.

“We can’t simply stand by and watch this happen,” Igor said.

Fellow Greensboro community members are also taking action.

Andriy Ivanets, a Ukrainian native living in Greensboro, is collecting supplies to ship back to Ukraine.

“Listen, this is only five to six days of war, and this is unbelievable,” Ivanets said as he pointed to donations.

People in Ukraine need baby food, diapers, sleeping bags, clothing and more.

Ivanets even reached out to local hospitals to try and get medical supplies.

One of the biggest things Ivanets said he needs right now is money because the crate containers that the supplies go into costs thousands of dollars to ship.

For him, it’s personal. His family had been seeking cover in a bomb shelter near the Poland border.

“Two hours ago, my wife’s family, my parents-in-law and her twin sister crossed the border,” he explained.

It’s a temporary sense of relief.

You can take donations to Trinity Church in Greensboro located at 5200 West Friendly Avenue.

In the coming days, there will be a GoFundMe up on Trinity Church’s Facebook page.