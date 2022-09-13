GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randleman Road in Greensboro is an area on the city’s south side that doesn’t have a great reputation when it comes to crime.

Many say it’s a haven for illegal activity. People living and running businesses in the area have dealt with shootings and robberies for years.

Most recently, that includes two crimes in just the past 48 hours: a larceny at the ABC store and a burglary at Midlife Classic Cars, LLC.

On Tuesday night, city leaders and people in the community came together to talk about solutions. One of the city leaders’ main concerns is recruiting businesses.

They said these crimes are deterring people from wanting to set up shop along Randleman Road, and some of the existing businesses aren’t benefiting the community. Leaders said cleaning up the area goes hand in hand with lowering the crime rate.

“We want all people to travel up and down our corridor as well as shop over here, but we’ve also got to have good businesses for them to come to, and that’s the other piece of this discussion,” said Greensboro Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who represents District 1.

More than 30 community members gathered in a gymnasium to voice their concerns and hear from local leaders and law enforcement.

“Where there’s narcotics, there’s going to be firearms,” said Deputy Chief Vic Maynard with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. “Where there’s firearms, there’s going to be narcotics. When you mix the two…the violent crime escalates. So we’ve got to address those first two to slow down on that third one.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle, multiple council members and officers and deputies were in attendance. They gave a report on recent crimes committed along Randleman Road, including a shooting less than two weeks ago.

They’re working together to find solutions to make the corridor safer. Some of the proposed fixes were more Flock cameras that read license plates and more lighting.

“Many know if it’s lit up, crime doesn’t tend to happen as regularly,” Hightower said.

Hightower hosted the meeting. It’s the second in a series of conversations about bettering southeast Greensboro, and it won’t be the last.

“We’re listening because that’s important. We hear your concerns, and we recognize that we do need to do something,” she said. “This is the start. This is not the end of a discussion.”

Another topic of conversation was the $1 million approved in the city’s budget, specifically to improve corridors like Randleman Road.

The city manager was in attendance taking suggestions on how to spend that money. Many people talked about wanting more green spaces and more accessibility for walkers.