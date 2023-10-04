GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro College went into a lockdown in the early hours of Wednesday after a weapon was fired on campus.

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, there was an “altercation” at the West Hall men’s residence on campus, according to Greensboro College. The altercation involved two students and three “alleged assailants” who were not affiliated with the school.

At some point during the altercation, a weapon was fired.

Greensboro police and Greensboro College Security came to the scene and a lockdown for the campus was issued at 3:55 a.m. with the following message:

CAMPUS LOCKDOWN, clear hallways, lock your door, move away from doors and windows, turn off lights, close blinds or cover widows. Do not enter campus. Wait for additional instructions.

The three “alleged assailants” left campus after the weapon was fired.

The lockdown was lifted at 5:30 a.m. with the following message:

ALL CLEAR :: Police have determined there is no longer a safety concern in the area. Please resume normal activities at this time. Investigating is continuing.

No one was injured as a result of the discharge, according to Greensboro College. One student suffered a minor injury but declined medical treatment.

Lawrence D. Czarda, the president of Greensboro College, released the following statement on the lockdown.

Statement to the GC Community from the President: “As difficult as it is to acknowledge, violence in our community and on campuses has become a constant threat to our quality of life. Too many examples all around our community are a wholly unwelcome reminder of this reality. While we have benefitted from decades of a generally safe and secure campus, the incident this morning involving an altercation and a weapon is a stark reminder that we must all recognize that Greensboro College is not immune from outside threats to campus safety. “Please review the college safety procedures and make sure you are signed up for GC Alerts both by text and email. And please do adhere to the need that if you see something, say something. While the college administration will continue to do what we can to ensure a safe environment, we all need to support each other in this difficult environment. Times when “We Are — One Pride” is fundamentally important. “Further updates as information is available will be sent from the Office of GC Communications.” Lawrence D. Czarda

Investigators say that the altercation was an isolated, targeted incident.

Students at the school in need of support can contact the Greensboro College Counseling Center at counseling@greensboro.edu or the Student Development Office at studevelop@greensboro.edu.

There is no further information available at this time.