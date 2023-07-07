GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A decades-long tradition is back at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The annual city swim meet is a three-day long event that started on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

“They are going to be swimming in so many events, we have the breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle, back, but I have to tell you the most fun is the relays, 4 person on a team, these teams go hot and heavy competing against each other and it is so much fun to watch,” said Kathy Caviness the Greensboro City Championship Meet Director.

This city meet for the community swim organization dates back to 1958, every summer, all 20 swim teams in the greater Greensboro community come together for a final meet. “It’s the sportsmanship, it’s the personal best, it’s not about who is coming in and winning first but supporting everybody on the team,” said Kari Soots, one of the swim parents.

This year there are more than 1500 swimmers between ages 5 and 18 that are competing in a number of events in the pool. The coaches, parents and swimmers say the sense of community and tradition is what makes this city meet so special. “I grew up in Greensboro, I’ve been swimming for the orcas for about 8 years and last year was my last year swimming and now I am here coaching them so it has been an honor to be here for so long,” said Niko Gennaro, one of the swim coaches.

The event will host their final day on Saturday with the championship rounds, a walk-through parade and the awards. Anyone is welcome to come and watch the city meet.