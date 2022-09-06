GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For years, people living in some Greensboro neighborhoods have been forced to look at vacant and abandoned homes.

The homes are an eyesore that reduces property values and creates a danger for members of the community and first responders.

A boarded-up home in the 2400 block of Fleming Road is scheduled to be demolished this fall.

Some neighbors recall seeing the home vacant for decades.

Boarded-up windows, overgrown grass, rotted wood and roof shingles are coming loose on the once lively but now condemned mansion in the 300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

There is also a yellow condemned sign on the door.

“I’ve been seeing it for years like that,” said homeowner Chris Drummord.

The property has caught fire at least twice, and police had a death investigation centered there.

“Look at the poles on the roof. It can come down any second,” Drummord said. “It’s good news they’re going to knock it down.”

At least 35 homes like those are on the city of Greensboro’s radar. Funding kept city leaders from bringing the walls down sooner.

Now they have $500,000 to address the dilapidated home problem. City leaders say that since April, 14 homes have been demolished.

Six property owners have taken out a cash bond to delay the demolition for six months so they can make repairs.

At least six are in legal review.

Once homes are torn down, the property remains with the property owner.