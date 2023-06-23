GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People who dine out in Greensboro could get taxed a bit more on their meals if city leaders get their way.

They’re discussing putting a prepared food and beverage tax in place. It’s something Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has brought up twice in the past year as a way to increase revenue.

If it’s put in place, you’d pay a one percent tax at restaurants. That means if your bill is $100, you’d pay $1 extra. The funding would be used to improve sporting and entertainment facilities in the area.

“We have a lot of people dining out in our restaurants who aren’t from Greensboro and Guilford County,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan wants those people to help pay for the upkeep of places like the Greensboro Coliseum and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. To do that, the city needs a prepared food and beverage tax.

“We believe that it could bring in between 12 and 17 million the first year,” Vaughan said.

This would apply to any food or drink which requires putting two or more things together. For example, your coffee order or any food you order in a restaurant or take to go.

Mecklenburg and Wake Counties already have a prepared food tax.

“When you look at our competitors, which really are Raleigh, Charlotte, Cary, the municipalities within Wake in Mecklenburg County, they are making huge investments into their cultural recreational and championship venues,” Vaughan said.

They’re able to do that because they have the added revenue, which is something Vaughan said Greensboro doesn’t have.

“We just heard that Triad Stage is closing after 20 years,” she said. “There could have been funding to help them. It would be to help our arts organizations. It would go to a wide variety of things … that aren’t being funded now.”

Vaughan’s hope is this would apply to Guilford County as a whole, so other cities in the county could have a new form of funding.

The mayor worries if we don’t put this in place, Greensboro won’t be able to compete with Charlotte and Raleigh tourism.

“It would be a shame if we could not have the same revenue stream,” she said. “How can we keep up with our peer city? People will go to newer facilities, and that’s what we’re fighting against.”

In order for the tax to be put in place, city leaders would have to get the state legislature’s permission and involve the county, which would collect the money.

Vaughan said we’re a long way off from this being implemented, but city leaders are talking about it now.