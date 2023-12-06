GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been nearly two years of conversations surrounding homelessness in Greensboro and leaders have yet to offer a permanent solution.

Councilman Zack Matheny’s said he goes to Center City Park and talks with people, who tell him they just need shelter. He’s tired of having to come back time and time again without any resources for them.

“I have to look at these folks in the face because nobody else is coming down to the park,” he said at Tuesday night’s council meeting. “Nobody else is coming to see these folks and I look at them in the face and say I’m trying my best to get you shelter and I have to keep saying that nobody wants to.”

The fight to end homelessness in Greensboro is personal for Matheny, who represents District 3.

“We’ve already invested $73,000 roughly and now we’re going to throw another 100,000 because that’s a genius idea,” he said.

Council members voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to put $100,000 toward hotel rooms for homeless people during the winter months. The money is contingent on High Point and Guilford County also putting up $100,000 each.

“There’s so many issues that we’ve been talking about for a year and a half and our best response is just throw another $100 grand for part time hotels,” said Matheny. “It’s disappointing. We’re not being strategic.”

With the Regency Inn nowhere close to being ready, it leaves the city with few options in the short-term to provide shelter.

“We all know that this is a band-aid fix to a bigger problem, but the issue is that it is something has to happen right now,” said Kristina Singleton, the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center.

The IRC is working to bridge the gap by offering services 24/7. Singleton hopes to start this at the first of the year.

“We don’t want to only be able to open when it’s 32 degrees or below,” she said. “For us, it’s a great opportunity to be able to remove that, are we going to be open tonight or are we not? Any confusion. It gives consistency. It gives a safe, sanitary place for folks to be.”

The change in operations will force the IRC to double it’s staff of 15 people, allowing them to serve an estimated extra 500 people per year. The center is already serving between 100 and 140 people per day.

It’s, again, not a permanent solution but one Singelton hopes will make a difference while city leaders work toward a long-term fix.

“This year is definitely feeling like we’re trying to piece together the best that we can and hopefully, you know, elected officials will be able to really focus on where we can go next year as well,” she said.

One thing brought up in the city council meeting is doing more outreach. Mayor Nancy Vaughan suggested possibly offering some space downtown for case workers to use. That way, they can meet people where they are.