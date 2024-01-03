GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The city is preparing to transition residents to its new loose leaf collection program policy change, approving spending for yard-waste carts that will be distributed to residents.

The policy change will no longer allow them to rake their leaves to the curb for pick up.

It goes into effect March 1, residents will have to place their leaves in biodegradable paper bags and place them by the curb, no longer allowing plastic bags, the city will later begin distributing the 95-gallon carts for leaves and yard waste starting in the summer.

The policy change has been a hot topic for many residents.

“The last time I picked up three weeks ago, I had to have 40 of these bags, 40 of these 60-gallon bags to pick up all the leaves. My point is, a 30-gallon nonflexible paper bag that you have to buy at Home Depot or whatever is not going to work,” said a resident during public comment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Many residents expressed their displeasure with the city of Greensboro’s new loose leaf collection policy change at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I don’t understand how you guys can think that people of this city are going to take the time to bag …in paper bags, wet leaves, and use a trash your going to have to borrow money to give to me,” another resident said during public comment.

The policy change, no longer allowing loose leaves raked to the curb will not only impact homeowners, but lawn care businesses.

“Some of my customers right now, I am able to dump at the curb, and of course, with the city council canceling that program, I’m going to bag all those up and take them with me,” said Kevin Carter, Green Stripes Lawn Care owner.

He said for some of his customers he can collect nearly 630 gallons of leaves per visit.

To adapt, he plans to use multi-use plastic bags to transport them from his customers’ properties to the city’s facility.

“The biggest cost I’m going to have is taking it to dump. I’m probably going to incur 2 to $300 a week taking it back from my properties to the dump,” said Carter.

The city will purchase 75,000 gray carts for leaves and yard waste next month.

They will be distributed to residents starting in the summer around May.

“We do service 69,500 single family homes. The reason for the increase in that is because we have a projection that residents will purchase additional carts. So, we want to make sure we have those on hand and not be delayed on,” said Griffin Hatchell, Greensboro’s solid waste collections manager.

The city has a total of 38 one-armed vacuum trucks, which will no longer be used to service residential areas after this year.

“For the loose-leaf equipment, once they’re completed this year, they will go to auction,” Hatchell said. “We will be keeping five one armed vacuum trucks from miscellaneous areas and vacant lots where they have leaves piled up.”

With the implementation of the carts, the city’s initial projected savings were around $10 million but are now estimated to be up to $14 million in savings over a 15-year period.

The frequency at which loose leaves and yard waste will be collected will also change as the new policy is implemented.

“The other great thing about this program that we’re doing compared to the loose leaf is the frequency will be every week, just like we’re picking up the yard waste. All you’re doing is putting it together as one. So that should be an advantage instead of waiting for one round one and then round two,” said Hatchell.

If residents think they will need an additional cart for leaves and yard waste, it will cost $65. The city also soon plans to have a link on its website next month where residents can either opt out of receiving a bin or they can look into purchasing a second container. The carts will also have a QR code on top with information on what the city collects and does not collect in the carts.