Greensboro city leaders addressing parking problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city leaders are addressing a longtime issue for people living working or visiting downtown.

“Parking is inadequate,” said one resident during a recent city council meeting. “That parking be accessible after hours to support what I believe has become the entertainment center of Greensboro.”

During a work session on Thursday, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the immediate need for parking is in the south end of downtown. Over the past several years a growing number of restaurants, bars and venues have opened in the area.

Recently, the city council approved an ordinance for parking permits in the south end, but that’s not enough for some people.

“We know that we have an existing need right now, and not addressing that need quicker could have an impact on future development,” Vaughan said.

Within the next two months, Greensboro Department of Transportation officials plan to hire a consultant to evaluate the best way to maximize the spaces. Pricing and enforcement will be considered as well.

GDOT Director Hanna Cockburn estimates it could take more than a year to complete a comprehensive study.

“Twelve to 18 months is kind of unacceptable for the issue that we have with parking,” Vaughan said.

There are 5,600 public parking spaces in the downtown area, and 2011 is the last time parking was studied.

“That timeline has to be accelerated,” said District 4 Representative Nancy Hoffman. “We can continue to look comprehensively, but we’ve really got to focus on solving that.”

A Lidl grocery store is expected to be built on an open parking lot in the south end at the corner of West Gate City Boulevard and South Elm Street.

“I guess I’m just not quite there saying all this immediate need,” said District 1 Representative Sharon Hightower.

Hightower said it’s something city officials should not rush.

“We got an immediate need for housing. We have an immediate need for other things,” Hightower said. “If you do this and put resources towards this, what happens when development comes along and parking that you’re doing immediately doesn’t accommodate their need, so you’re right back at square one?”

GDOT officials plan to put out a request for proposals next week. The city council will hear an update on parking proposals in late March.