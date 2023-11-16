GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter is mourning the death of her nephew who was killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Monday.

Marikay Abuzuaiter, who was first elected to the city council in 2011, said her nephew, Hassan Munir Abuzuaiter, was a sports instructor and teacher with the United Nations and captain of the Palestinian national volleyball team that traveled the world. He had a young daughter named Selma.

Photo shows Hassan Munir Abuzuaiter and his young daughter, Selma. (Courtesy of Marikay Abuzuaiter)

The councilmember said on Facebook, “The air strike target was intended for another home. Our home was collateral damage. My nephew is ‘collateral damage.’ He died today.” She says their home was in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Hassan Abuzuaiter was one of two prominent Palestinian volleyball players killed in the attack, alongside Ibrahim Qusaya’a.

“The West Asian Volleyball Federation mourns with great sadness the martyrdom of Palestinian volleyball players Abu Zuaiter and Qusaya’a, as a result of the aggression on the Gaza Strip,” the association said in a post on Facebook on Monday, according to Arab News.

Marikay Abuzuiater posted on Oct. 14, “Our family just got the word to evacuate Jabalia Camp in Gaza. Please tell me – where are they to go? And, how would they transport Isa’s 99-year-old Mother? I cry out for peace! I was planning to go see them in December. Isa and Joey went this past summer after not being able to go for 20 years. I cry out for their safety and for the safety of all innocents who have been harmed.”