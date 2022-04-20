GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council approved on Tuesday night a request to annex and rezone land near the Reedy Fork community in the northeast part of the city.

The vote allows a developer to move forward with plans to build up to 284 single-family homes off NC Highway 29.

“This is the only area Greensboro can grow into,” said Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter ahead of the vote. “We’ve got to be able to provide housing.”

The decision followed a back and forth between concerned homeowners in the area and a representative for the developer and property owner, Amanda Hodierne.

“We’re talking about bulldozers, large backhoes, compactors and the trucks needed to bring them in,” another added.

Others expressed fears over the amount of existing traffic.

“We have a lot of speeding on that road already…then in addition to adding construction traffic as well, hopefully, we’ll have a plan for that,” one homeowner told council members.

Several homeowners talked about a buffer between communities and wanted to make sure there was adequate space.

“We enjoy our beautiful properties and our yards. We want to have that buffer, 20-25 feet, whatever you can give us to buffer us from one community to the next. We do not want to live on top of one another,” one speaker said during the public comment period.

Hodierne spoke on behalf of Greenhawk Development, the company that initially developed Reedy Fork.

“It’s just pretty impossible to design for that one aspect and know that you’ll be able to size your stormwater pond appropriately over here or meet your road curvature radii over here. It’s really just a difficult leap to try to plan and commit for that one thing without doing the whole thing,” she explained.

She said plans would keep the area relatively low-density.

“Our max here is 284 units, but what we’ve agreed to here is that we won’t plan more than 180 lots until such time that we have a third access point,” Hodierne said.

Councilwoman Goldie Wells was the only person to vote against the motion.

“I’m voting ‘no’ to be in sync with my constituents. I’m not against progress. I also realize the east is the only place we’re going to grow. I’m realizing that all of us are going to have growing pains. We’re going to have houses built where we thought there would always be some empty land,” she said.