Greensboro City Council members schedule virtual town hall meeting

Greensboro News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sharon Hightower
Goldie Wells

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New Greensboro City Manager Taiwo (Tai) Jaiyeoba will be introduced to the public during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday being conducted by two members of the Greensboro City Council.

Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells, who represent Districts 1 and 2, respectively, will have their event at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Taiwo Jaiyeoba (Headshot courtesy of City of Charlotte)
Taiwo Jaiyeoba (Headshot courtesy of City of Charlotte)

In addition to introducing Jaiyeoba, who started his new job two weeks after serving as a city planner in Charlotte, the event will include updates on recycling, economic development, workforce development, and neighborhood watch programs.

To participate, send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.

Neither Hightower nor Wells has filed for re-election, but candidate filings are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24. Portia Lajoy Shipman has filed to run in District 1, and LaToya Bernice Gathers has filed in District 2. The elections are non-partisan, and the primary in races that one is necessary will be May 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter