Greensboro City Council members schedule virtual town hall meeting

Sharon Hightower

Goldie Wells

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New Greensboro City Manager Taiwo (Tai) Jaiyeoba will be introduced to the public during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday being conducted by two members of the Greensboro City Council.

Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells, who represent Districts 1 and 2, respectively, will have their event at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Taiwo Jaiyeoba (Headshot courtesy of City of Charlotte)

In addition to introducing Jaiyeoba, who started his new job two weeks after serving as a city planner in Charlotte, the event will include updates on recycling, economic development, workforce development, and neighborhood watch programs.

To participate, send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.

Neither Hightower nor Wells has filed for re-election, but candidate filings are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24. Portia Lajoy Shipman has filed to run in District 1, and LaToya Bernice Gathers has filed in District 2. The elections are non-partisan, and the primary in races that one is necessary will be May 17.