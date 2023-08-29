GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro City Council members are taking steps toward adding traffic calming devices throughout the city.

Before they can be installed, they need to figure out where to put them and how to fund them.

Peach Orchard Drive is an area where the city already implemented measures to slow drivers down. They added roundabouts and a chicane, and they’ve found the traffic calming devices are working. They’ve reduced speeds by 13 percent. City leaders said this is an example of the model they want to take and use in other Greensboro neighborhoods.

Before adding traffic calming devices to Peach Orchard Drive, Greensboro transportation leaders had to do a lot of work. They started by collecting data and meeting with community members to get their input. Then, they temporarily installed the devices before finally putting in two permanent roundabouts and a chicane. They want to use a similar process to help reduce speeding in other residential areas.

The city will start by having an application and screening process where neighborhood groups will submit their problem area to the city for approval. Then, crews will gather traffic data, followed by asking community members their opinions. After that comes a pilot program to make sure residents support the traffic calming devices chosen. City leaders will figure out which projects are top priority and begin installation.

They’ll follow up to make sure the changes are working to prevent drivers from getting hurt.

“Nationwide, there is a road safety problem,” said Hanna Cockburn, the city’s transportation director.

Last year, there were more than 10,000 crashes in Greensboro and 43 people died as a result.

“We know we have to do something different,” said Cockburn.

It’s going to take about $1.7 million per year for the city to implement these changes, which would include traffic calming devices, signal preemption to make sure emergency vehicles can get through areas without slowing down response time and red light cameras.

To fund that, city council will have to give up something in the current budget and possibly allocate bond money toward the projects.

“While they’re difficult decisions, I certainly would support delaying some projects,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

City council members are already getting to work.

“Even though we don’t have the money in the budget this year to do things, we have time where we could possibly accomplish some of those steps this year so that when we build funds into the budget in future years we don’t have to start from scratch,” said Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, who represents District 5.

In the meantime, the city is distributing yard signs urging drivers to “slow your roll” until a more permanent solution is available.

FOX8 asked the city’s transportation director if they’ve determined the highest priority areas to install various traffic calming devices. Cockburn said it’s too early to know. Right now, they’re working on reallocating funding to get the projects started as soon as possible.