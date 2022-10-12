GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council approved a propsoal that will give the unhoused a new option for safe shelter.

It’s an overnight safe parking site for the homeless that will come with additional services.

People who qualify have to be living in their vehicles, are homeless and desire to eventually move to permanent housing.

The program has been implemented in other parts of the country like San Diego, California.

A specific location of where the safe parking will be located has not been identified yet, but FOX8 learned it will be gated with security and case managers working to get people on the right pathway to finding a home.

“Safe parking will allow the individuals who are illegally parking to have a safe place to go. [It] protects them from crime, violence, harassment, fear of being told to leave the lot,” said City of GSO Homeless Prevention Program Coordinator Liz Alverson.

The lot will have 35 spaces, a mobile unit with a laundry facility and a restroom on site where people can shower and tend to hygiene needs.

“In addition to the basic necessities, we’re also going to have case managers on-site, so the intent there is to provide those wrap-around services to create a pathway to permanent housing,” Alverson said.

The pilot program will also help free up space at local warming shelters.

City leaders say many families are experiencing homelessness for the first time because of COVID-19.

“It’s really targeting those individuals who have barriers and just need a leg up,” Alverson said.

It’ll be on a first-come, first-served basis. People can start rolling in around 6 p.m. and can park safely until the next morning.

“You would be surprised who is living in their car working right next to you every day or in school with children,” Alverson said. “The hope is that as we…begin to work with the individuals on site that those case management services will feed into them getting them permanent housing and getting them their own home.”

The location will not be disclosed to the public, so people needing the spaces can find out where the location will be through the city’s partner agencies and service providers like Urban Ministries and the IRC.

City leaders plan to roll out the new program in the next month or two if not sooner.