GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council approved more than $14 million to finish the city’s greenway project.

It’s something city leaders say should’ve been done two years ago.

The Greenway is a place of peace and serenity for folks like Nicolas Spitzer, he loves the scenic trail trails it has to offer but he’s open to change.

“I hope they keep adding more to the Greenway so there’s more opportunity for people to walk on it,” Spitzer said.

During Tuesday night’s Greensboro City Council meeting city leaders did just that. City leaders awarded a $14-million contract to complete phase 4 of the greenway project.

Greensboro Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn says a majority of the project was finished in 2021, but phase 4 couldn’t be completed because of an ownership issue.

A piece of property owned by Norfolk Southern near Spring Graden Street was a roadblock but that’s been resolved.

“The second [issue] has been some challenges regarding the cost of the project and the final design approval is from NCDOT,” Cockburn said.

Cockburn also says the money will fund the missing leg of the trail, along Spring Garden St. and Battleground Ave. She warns the opening can’t come without construction and wants people living nearby and who drive through to be prepared for some detours.

“That could be Spring Garden Street, it could be West Market Street, it could be Friendly Avenue that crosses below. There are several streets in Westerwood neighborhood, as well as the connection at Battleground Avenue,” Cockburn said.

The construction is expected to begin within the next few months, once the city of Greensboro receives a notice to proceed from the state.