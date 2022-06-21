GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Greensboro City Council adopted the $688 million budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 on Tuesday night, according to a City of Greensboro news release.

The fiscal year begins July 1.

The budget includes a city property tax rate of 63.25 cents per $100 property valuation. Water and sewer fees will increase 4.5 percent and an increase to the monthly solid waste fee from $2.50 to $3.50 and household hazardous waste monthly fees from $0.60 to $0.97 are included.

With these rate increases, city officials say Greensboro still remains one of the lowest among its peer cities in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Fire Department will add 15 firefighters for a new company to prepare the city for additional growth and annexation. Also approved were new positions in the Minority and Women Business Enterprise office, the City Manager’s Office, Transportation, Water Resources and Parks and Recreation departments.

The budget includes increases to starting pay for fire and police personnel of nine percent and 7.4 percent, respectively.

Sworn fire and police personnel will also receive market adjustments averaging 7.4 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, across all ranks.

City officials will implement an updated step program for all step plan employees, effective May 2023, which will increase the value between individual steps to four percent. Employees in the merit system will also receive an average four percent pay adjustment effective in May 2023.

The adopted budget will be published here in July.