Greensboro citizens encouraged to submit ideas on how to improve city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro is known as the Gate City, but its citizens hold the keys to its smaller successes, especially with it comes to small ideas that lead to significant impacts on community engagement and public safety.

A lot of those have come from citizen ideas submitted through the Participator Budget Program. It awards $100,000 to each of the city’s five districts to carry out projects that are submitted by citizens.

Each project idea is voted on by citizens, and then the ideas that received the most votes are approved.

The ideas cannot cost more than $100,000, they must be one-time expenses that benefit the public, and they must be on city-owned property.

If an idea does not cost $100,000, then a number of projects can be approved at the same time for each district.

“Greensboro is full of unique people, and that’s what we are seeing come through with these ideas,” explained Fanta Dorley, who is on the GSO Participatory Budget Commission.

The ideas that have been seen in the past include crosswalk additions/improvements, bus shelters, solar-powered charging stations, lighting under bridges that are heavily traveled by pedestrians and beautification projects.

The ideas submitted give city leaders insight into what each community cares about and how the lives of its people are being impacted on a daily basis.

“Sharing our daily lives here for different things that we need to create a great safe space – we need to be able to lend our voices,” Dorley explained.

Each year since its inception, the city has received hundreds of ideas. However, in 2022, there have only been 47 ideas submitted.

District 1 – 10

District 2 – 1

District 3 – 10

District 4 – 14

District 5 – 4

Unknown – 8

Dorley believes that, in part, has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It limited people’s interaction with others. As we’re slowly opening up, people are feeling a little more comfortable to come around and share their ideas. They are re-finding their sense of community, so we hope to see that increase…the city’s responsibility is to create an infrastructure of living in Greensboro. We are citizens. We have to create an infrastructure to giving life to Greensboro.”

The last day to submit ideas is March 31.

You can find out more about submitted projects and past projects still in development here.