Greensboro church named in lawsuit related to Boy Scouts sexual abuse investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro has been named in a lawsuit related to an investigation into sexual abuse that allegedly happened in the mid-80s, according to a statement released by the church to FOX8 on Wednesday.

The investigation is connected to the Boy Scouts of America, which the church served as a sponsor and meeting place for a scout troop, church officials say.

The full statement is provided below:

First Presbyterian Church has been named in a lawsuit related to the Boy Scouts of America ongoing sexual abuse investigation. The conduct described in the complaint is alleged to have occurred more than 35 years ago in the mid-1980’s. No details or specifics are provided in the lawsuit other than First Presbyterian serving as a sponsoring organization and meeting place for a scout troop. The church has zero tolerance for abuse of any kind and supports individuals who have experienced trauma.