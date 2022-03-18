GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro church will be holding a gas giveaway alongside a local gas station on Saturday.

The Mount Zion Baptist Church is partnering with Gastown on Saturday, March 19 at 7 A.M. to give away free gas to the first 200 vehicles that arrive at Gastown’s 1409 S Eugene St. location.

Those first 200 vehicles will also receive a number of complimentary services including, tire air pressure checks, window washings and a complimentary full-service fill up.

“Because we recognize there’s a need in the community, we are responding.” said Mount Zion Baptist Church leaders.

The offer is available to all members of the community, and will only apply to the Gastown station located on 1409 S Eugene St.