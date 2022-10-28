GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.”

According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming.

The post says workers at the restaurant initially thought the message asking them to be on the show was spam, but they are happy they responded since “Chopped” is their favorite Food Network show.

The full post is provided below:

“when I got the Instagram DM a few weeks ago, it went to our message requests and my first thought was “spam account” pretty relieved that I messaged back because I AM IN TOTAL DISBELIEF RIGHT NOW Sean will be headed to NYC in November to compete in the Southern Episode of Food Network’s Chopped when opening the restaurant, I knew we would do big things but competing on my MOST FAVORITE FOOD NETWORK show!? excuse me while I freak out” –Cille and Scoe