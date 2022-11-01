GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Buses will not run Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Greensboro, no GTA bus service will run on Tuesday due to a “lack of operators.” The City of Greensboro has called this a “walkout.”

“As the City of Greensboro knows more details, we will update the public,” according to the release.

Paratransit is operational.

The Greensboro Director of Transportation said there was no prior indication of a strike or a walkout and they were told first things this morning. GTA drivers are contract, not city employees.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan says “A walk out is unacceptable. People depend on the bus system to get to work and some students depend on the bus system to get to school.”

FOX8 is working to learn more. This is a developing situation. Some Guilford County Schools students use GTA buses to get to school.