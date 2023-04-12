GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Omega Sports announced through a statement on Wednesday that the business is ending.

The Greensboro-based sporting goods store plans to have all stores closed by early summer.

In 1978, the original store opened in a Greensboro shopping center on Battleground Avenue. Omega Sports had seven locations stretching from Charlotte, the Triad, Raleigh and Wilmington.

The full statement is provided below:

We are saddened to confirm that Omega Sports will close its doors and shut down its e-commerce operation. This decision was made after conferring with Omega’s financial and legal advisors. In short, the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the subsequent supply chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties have taken their toll on our business. The company intends an orderly wind-down of operations from now through early summer. We are grateful for our incredible team of dedicated employees who have unselfishly and professionally served our customers and communities for over four decades. We are equally thankful for our longtime customers who have been loyal, supportive, and faithful to Omega Sports. More information to come regarding rewards and gift card customers. Questions regarding online orders and special orders can be directed to support@omegasports.com. –Omega Sports