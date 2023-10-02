GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro-headquartered auto company has come to a tentative agreement with striking union workers.

According to a release from the company, Mack Trucks, which is part of the Greensboro-headquartered Volvo Group, reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union on a new five-year contract. This contract would cover around 3,900 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

“The terms of this tentative agreement would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families,” Mack President Stephen Roy said in a statement. “At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market, and continue making the necessary investments in our people, plants and products.”

The next step for this tentative agreement is ratification by UAW members, which the union will schedule.

According to the Associated Press, the union’s strike began on Sept. 15, with the plan to target one assembly plant from each major auto company. A week later, it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis.

About 25,000 of the union’s 146,000 workers at the three automakers were on strike as of the end of September.

The UAW strike is another high-profile strike happening over the summer, with the WGA strike ending after 148 days and the SAG-AFTRA strike ongoing, shuttering Hollywood productions. Talks resume Monday for the striking actors’ union.