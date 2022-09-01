GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Bank of America was the victim of a commercial robbery on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer Avenue after getting reports of a robbery.

Investigators say that a suspect who implied to have a weapon left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Believed to be in his 30s

Around 6’0″

Muscular build

Wearing a white hard hat

Wearing a reflective shirt/vest

Wearing blue jeans

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.