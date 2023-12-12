GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excavators and large pieces of construction equipment tore down what’s left of a burnt apartment building on Lawndale Tuesday. It was a welcome sight for neighbors.

“It was just a frame up there,” said Clarence Tolbert. Clarence and his wife Mattie have lived at the Somerset Village Condominiums for more than 20 years.

They watched them build the complex and on Tuesday, they watched them tear it down.

“Oh, it came down easy, oh yeah, like tissue paper,” said Mattie.

After months of wondering and waiting, the eye sore of charred walls, broken glass, and melted siding is gone.

“I feel so bad for them, I really feel so bad,” said the couple. “So many people lost their pictures, clothing, shoes, family memories and photos.”

One of the people who lost everything in the building is Robbie Kirby. FOX 8 caught up with him over the phone on Tuesday. He says before the demolition started he got the chance to go inside his old unit for the first time since April.

“My furniture, it was disgusting it was horrible, I damn near broke down going into my unit and the mold, that destroyed it, everything I had,” said Kirby.

Kirby was able to save some pots and plates, but says the uncertainty of staying with friends while he waits is a nightmare.

“It’s got my life upside down right now,” said Kirby, who is considering further legal action against the condo complex.

According to an attorney for the Home Owner’s Association, the insurance company is determining how much money the condo owners will receive.

The HOA will put up another building in the same spot, and the owners will continue to own their unit once construction is finished.

The news is leaving Mattie and Clarence hopeful for the people living here.

“That’s what’s breaking my heart is knowing that everyone we talk with, they were so hurt when this had happened,” they said. “A lot of memories were lost.”

The attorney for the HOA shared they are hopeful for construction to start in early January and the new building will look very similar to the old one.