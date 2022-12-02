GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several city streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend for the Festival of Lights and holiday parade.
The following streets will be closed for the Festival of Lights on Friday:
- Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 p.m.
- Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Lewis Street: 2:30-9:30 p.m.
- Market Street eastbound lanes at Greene Street: 6-9:30 p.m.
- Friendly Avenue westbound lanes at Church Street: 6-9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the following streets will be closed for the holiday parade lineup from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue
- Fisher Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard/Lindsay Street
- Smith Street from Eugene Street to Murrow Boulevard
- Murrow Boulevard from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue/Elm Street
- Elm Street from North Park Drive to Lindsay Street
On Saturday, the following streets will be closed for the holiday parade from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Washington Street
- Market Street from Eugene Street to Church Street
- Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street
- Friendly Avenue from Murrow Boulevard to Eugene Street.
Greensboro encourages spectators for the holiday parade to park at the Eugene Street Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St.