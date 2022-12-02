GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several city streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend for the Festival of Lights and holiday parade.

The following streets will be closed for the Festival of Lights on Friday:

Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 p.m.

Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and Lewis Street: 2:30-9:30 p.m.

Market Street eastbound lanes at Greene Street: 6-9:30 p.m.

Friendly Avenue westbound lanes at Church Street: 6-9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the following streets will be closed for the holiday parade lineup from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue

Fisher Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard/Lindsay Street

Smith Street from Eugene Street to Murrow Boulevard

Murrow Boulevard from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue/Elm Street

Elm Street from North Park Drive to Lindsay Street

On Saturday, the following streets will be closed for the holiday parade from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Washington Street

Market Street from Eugene Street to Church Street

Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street

Friendly Avenue from Murrow Boulevard to Eugene Street.

Greensboro encourages spectators for the holiday parade to park at the Eugene Street Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St.