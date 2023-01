GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed.

The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January.

A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads:

“AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope to see you at our next nearest location: AMC High Point 8”

AMC High Point 8 is located at 2705 North Main Street.